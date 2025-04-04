Muslim groups protest Waqf Amendment Bill in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Thousands of people came out on the streets of Kolkata on Friday after the weekly Muslim prayers to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by Parliament.

Protesters gathered in large numbers at public places, waving the national flag and holding posters that read, ‘We reject Waqf Amendment’ and ‘Reject Waqf Bill’.

Muslim organisations in Bengal strongly opposed the Bill. The protest took place in the Dharmatala and Park Circus areas of Kolkata.

The Bill has not yet received the President’s approval.

Various Muslim groups held placards and said, “Whatever happens they will reclaim their rights.”

The protests have increased political tension in West Bengal as the state is preparing for elections next year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not let the state’s Muslim population lose their land. She blamed the BJP for trying to divide people and said, along with the Congress, that the Bill would be repealed if a non-BJP government comes to power at the Centre.