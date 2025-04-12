Two killed, over 118 arrested as violence erupts during protests against Waqf Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.

The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added.

According to him, both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

Their family alleged that miscreants looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving.

In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet wound at Dhulian in Samserganj block earlier in the day, the officer said. A teenage boy was also injured in alleged police firing on Friday.

Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Over 118 people have so far been arrested in connection with the protests, according to the police.

Amid widespread protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reassured that Waqf Act will not be implemented in the state.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," she said.

"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she asked.