126 lightning deaths recorded in East, Central India between April 10-12

NEW DELHI: At least 126 deaths due to lightning have been recorded in Central and Eastern India, mostly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, over the past two days. The region received thunderstorms and lightning on April 10-11. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that continued extreme weather conditions, along with strong winds and hailstorms will prevail in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and eastern India for the next few days. An advisory has been issued urging the public to take precautions.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority of Bihar, at least 82 people lost their lives in the state as a result of thunderstorms and lightning between April 10 and 11. Meanwhile, officials from the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management reported that at least 23 people were killed across various districts, particularly near the Nepal border. Chhattisgarh report six followed by Jharkhand five and Odisha four. Nepal has also confirmed that at least eight people have died from lightning.