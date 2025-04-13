'BJP's campaign of lies': TMC cries conspiracy behind 'fake' visuals of Murshidabad violence flooding social media

"The violence in Murshidabad has been deeply unfortunate. The Bengal government is clear no one will be allowed to take law into their hands and violence will be met with strict punishment, irrespective of community or religious identity of the perpetrators. However, the BJP, at the moment, is engaging in the politics of religious polarisation and incitement," she wrote in a different post.

"The photographs depicting violence are unrelated incidents that happened in various other places, including Assam, Lucknow, Jalandhar and Karnataka," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

"Political parties that cannot win democratically are indulging in such plots to disturb peace," Ghosh said, alleging that the BJP was also misusing central agencies.

The TMC leaders' remarks came in response to BJP's accusation that radical elements had been emboldened under the TMC's rule, leading to targeted attacks on Hindus in Murshidabad district, where a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent, resulting in police firing that killed a 21-year-old youth, Ijaz Momin.

In a separate incident allegedly linked to the protests, a father and son—Hargobindo Das (72) and Chandan Das (40), were hacked to death in Samaherganj on Saturday.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, shops and houses were vandalised, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads in several parts of the district were blocked as the protests turned violent on Friday.

The police have so far arrested 150-odd people in connection with the violence.

A senior police officer on Sunday said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas. Internet services have been suspended, while security forces are conducting vehicle checks on major roads and intensifying patrols in sensitive zones.

"An investigation is underway into the incidents of violence. More arrests are likely," the officer said.

BSF personnel have been deployed in strife-hit Suti, Dhuliyan and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad.

Claiming that people were fleeing "religious persecution" in the backdrop of the violence, BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday wrote on X, "More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda. Religious persecution in Bengal is real."

"Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order, he claimed and urged the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in Murshidabad, the state police and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced people," he alleged.

Adhikari had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court seeking intervention of central forces to curb the violence.

Holding that it cannot turn a blind eye to reports of vandalism in a few districts of West Bengal, the court on Saturday ordered deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad district.

A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear the petition.

Apart from 300 BSF personnel locally available in violence-hit Murshidabad, five more companies have also been deployed at the state government's request.