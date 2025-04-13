Centre’s team inspects Waqf properties in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Amid the visit of a 10-member team from Centre to carry out the surveys of the Waqf properties in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in response to contention of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee asserted that the laws passed by the Parliament remain applicable across the country.
After the Waqf (Amendment) Bill became a law last week, a team from the ministry of minority affairs has been sent to Chhattisgarh to inspect the Waqf properties seen as charitable endowment rooted in Islamic laws, its status besides the issues related to dispute and encroachment.
The team has initially covered districts of Dhamtari, Mahasamund and Raipur. They are mostly looking into Waqf properties, incorporating graveyards, various Idgah and dargah.
“The team, during its survey, were seen marking the Waqf properties they visited as ‘Used’ or ‘Unused’, a senior officer privy to the matter told TNIE.
“Chhattisgarh has Waqf properties worth over Rs 5000 crore. Since the creation of Chhattisgarh state in November 2000, neither a single land belonging to the tribal community has been taken as Waqf property nor has the state Waqf Board staked its claim or ownership on their premises or lands," said Salim Raj, Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board.
"In Chhattisgarh, non-Muslims, including the tribal, had not donated any land under Waqf. The entire evaluation of the Waqf properties is being carried out, including those lying vacant or encroached. There are people with vested interests using the Waqf properties as their personal assets”, Salim Raj added.
Under the present regime, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has apparently been in action mode during the last three months, the Chairman has issued over 500 notices to those assuming responsibility of the Waqf properties.
Salim Raj said the misuse and encroachment of Waqf properties will not be allowed. Now there will also be a fresh agreement regarding rent fixed on all Waqf properties in accordance to approved norms of the Board and the guidelines of the collector.
The visiting team, accompanied by the chairman and secretary of the state Waqf Board interacted with committees of mosques, caretaker and the people of the Muslim community. Besides taking feedback, the team is apprising them about the Waqf (Amendment) Act-2025.