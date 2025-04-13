‘Does he have links with Pakistan?’: Punjab CM questions LoP Bajwa’s grenade remark

CHANDIGARH: A political controversy erupted in Punjab after Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa claimed that 50 hand grenades had entered the state, 18 of which were used in blasts, while 32 remained unaccounted for.
“What is the source of this information? If Bajwa had received this information, does he have any connection with Pakistan that the terrorists there are calling and telling him directly how many bombs they have sent?” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked in response.
Meanwhile, a team of senior Punjab Police officials questioned Bajwa over his statement, prompting him to challenge the CM to register a case against him.
“Was he waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die, so that his politics can continue? And if this is a lie, then does he want to spread terror in Punjab by saying such things?” Mann asked.
“Bajwa will have to clearly tell from where he got this information, what his sources are who are giving him such information directly. If this is not the case, then he is spreading terror and action will be taken against him. If his aim is to spread terror, then the Congress should expel him because he is working against the country and standing with anti-national forces,” Mann added.
He stated that this information was not available with the Intelligence nor had it come from the Union Government. However, if it had reached the Leader of Opposition, it was his responsibility to inform the Punjab Police.
Bajwa made the claim during an interview with a private television channel. Following this, at the Chief Minister's direction, a Punjab Police team led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal visited Bajwa's Sector 8 residence and questioned him.
After questioning Bajwa, AIG Grewal told the media that the police team had arrived to determine the source of Bajwa's information, as it was a matter of national security. She added that they did not receive satisfactory answers.
“The statement made by Partap Bajwa was a very sensational statement and we needed to question him over it. So far, he has not given any input useful to us,” she said.
Daring the CM Mann to register a case against him, Bajwa said that if that happened, it would be nothing but a political vendetta by the CM.
“I want to tell all of Punjab that I hold the constitutional post of LoP, and my primary task in that position is to aid the government. We have seen difficult events in the past in Punjab. My sources provided me with information that there are 50 bombs in Punjab, 18 of which have been used. My sources are in Punjab, in the state government, and in central agencies as well,” Bajwa said.
“They told me that the situation is worsening and wanted to warn me, as my family is also a victim of terrorism. I also faced a terrorist attack in Batala during the days of terrorism. I have heard Bhagwant Mann’s statement. As Home Minister, he has failed to maintain law and order in the state,” he added.
Bajwa stated that he cooperated with the state police but refused to reveal the source of his information. “I was also called by a top police officer who asked me if some officers could be sent to ask me for my statement. They asked me for the source of my information, and I told them I cannot reveal my source,” he said.
Defending Bajwa, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring remarked, “What is wrong about what Partap Bajwa has said? He has simply stated that blasts are taking place and more will occur. Why did Punjab Police intelligence fail to prevent these attacks?”