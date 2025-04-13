Murshidabad violence: 3 dead, 150 arrested; Suvendu slams Bengal govt, claims 400 Hindus 'forced to flee'

KOLKATA: BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that more than 400 Hindus have been "forced to flee" their houses, claiming that the people are facing religious persecution following central security forces being deployed in Murshidabad, after violence erupted in the area.
He lashed out at the Trinamool Congress for their alleged "appeasement politics" which has "emboldened radical elements".
"More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda," Adhikari wrote in a post on X.
Adhikari's reaction comes after three people were killed and 150 were arrested in Murshidabad dictrict following clashes allegedly linked to the ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS office confirmed on Saturday.
Adhikari also shared pictures and videos of the people being interviewed. One person in the video shared by Adhikari claimed that his house had been burnt down, and that the police officials did not do anything to help, simply fled the scene.
Police reportedly fired four rounds to bring the mob under control on Saturday. Large-scale violence was reported from Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act.
The Calcutta High Court on Saturday said it "cannot turn a blind eye" to the reports of violence and ordered the deployment of paramilitary forces in the highly sensitive areas. Apart from 300 BSF personnels locally available in violence-hit Murshidabad, five more companies have also been deployed at the state government's request.
The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.
A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.
A senior police officer on Sunday said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas. Internet services have been suspended, while security forces are conducting vehicle checks on major roads and intensifying patrols in sensitive zones.
"An investigation is underway into the incidents of violence. More arrests are likely," the officer said.
Speaking to media reporters, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said, "We have to work along with them in this situation. The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police. We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We will act according to the demands of the state police. We hope that peace will be restored here soon."
Adhikari urged urged the Border Security Force deployed in the area, along with district and state police to ensure the safe return of the people.
"I urge the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in the District, the State Police and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced Hindus and protect their lives from this jihadist terror. Bengal is burning. The social fabric is torn. Enough is enough," his post read.
Attacking the TMC for their appeasement politics, he added, "Religious persecution in Bengal is real. Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Government for allowing this breakdown of law and order."
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan assured the West Bengal chief secretary and state DGP of all possible assistance amid the ongoing violence in Murshidabad. He urged officials to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to maintain law and order.
Mohan also said the Centre is keeping a close watch and is ready to provide additional forces if needed.