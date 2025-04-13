Murshidabad violence: 3 dead, 150 arrested; Suvendu slams Bengal govt, claims 400 Hindus 'forced to flee'

The High Court on Saturday directed the deployment of paramilitary forces in sensitive areas of West Bengal, stating it “cannot turn a blind eye” to reports of violence.

Apart from 300 BSF personnel already stationed in Murshidabad, five additional companies have been deployed following a request from the state government.

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.

A senior police officer on Sunday said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas. Internet services have been suspended, while security forces are conducting vehicle checks on major roads and intensifying patrols in sensitive zones.

"An investigation is underway into the incidents of violence. More arrests are likely," the officer said.

Speaking to media reporters, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said, "We have to work along with them in this situation. The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police. We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We will act according to the demands of the state police. We hope that peace will be restored here soon."