'Not mother of democracy, father of dictatorship': Sibal slams Centre over ED notices in Herald case

Sibal said it reflects the pettiness of a government that uses agencies to destroy the opposition. "They will take all those who were in the opposition in their ministries, make them Rajya Sabha members, give them cabinet posts in states and against whom they have made public allegations of fraud and corruption. They will take those people and there is no ED then," he added, slamming the BJP.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed the government will eventually also come after the media because "we are going the way of a nation that is functioning on the basis that even though we profess we are democratic, we are just the opposite."

Sibal pointed out that National Herald was set up way back by the freedom fighters, who were shareholders in the newspaper which was meant to spread the message of freedom and India being together and moving forward.

Noting that it was for charitable purposes, he said National Herald did not have enough money at that time and the Congress gave it Rs 90 crore over the years and that debt could not be repaid.

"In the meantime, National Herald had assets throughout the country. Young India was set up for purposes of transferring a sum of Rs 50 lakhs of the loan amount. A Section 25 company was set up...Section 25 company is a company where the shareholders are not entitled to any profit," said Sibal.

"The shareholders cannot own the property, which is owned by the company. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi, nor anyone else, don't own the property. It is settled law," he added.

Sibal accused the BJP of working to trouble its political opponents, including the Congress chief ministers in various states.

"You know that CBI has to take consent of the state to enter or if they have a court order. But the ED can go across, so they have used the ED to destabilise governments, it happened in the case of Hemant Soren; they also tried this against Siddaramaiah where they could not succeed," the former Congress leader said.

"In the case of P Chidambaram, they arrested him and kept on telling the court he has properties abroad, how many years passed? You destroyed a person, party's reputation. Exactly what is happening in the National Herald case," he added.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May 2022 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

The ED has said in a statement that it has served the relevant documents to the respective registrar of properties where the assets are located.