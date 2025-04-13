Punjab LoP Bajwa booked over grenade remark; ‘Does he have links with Pakistan?' questions CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police booked Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on various charges, including misleading information that endangers the country’s sovereignty and unity.

Earlier in the day, a political controversy erupted in Punjab after Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa claimed that 50 hand grenades had entered the state, 18 of which were used in blasts, while 32 remained unaccounted for.

Sources said that the case has been registered against Bajwa at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali under Sections 197 (1) (d) (false and misleading information that endangers country’s sovereignty and unity) and 353 (2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“What is the source of this information? If Bajwa had received this information, does he have any connection with Pakistan that the terrorists there are calling and telling him directly how many bombs they have sent?” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked in response.

Meanwhile, a team of senior Punjab Police officials questioned Bajwa over his statement, prompting him to challenge the CM to register a case against him.

“Was he waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die, so that his politics can continue? And if this is a lie, then does he want to spread terror in Punjab by saying such things?” Mann asked.

“Bajwa will have to clearly tell from where he got this information, what his sources are who are giving him such information directly. If this is not the case, then he is spreading terror and action will be taken against him. If his aim is to spread terror, then the Congress should expel him because he is working against the country and standing with anti-national forces,” Mann added.

He stated that this information was not available with the Intelligence nor had it come from the Union Government. However, if it had reached the Leader of Opposition, it was his responsibility to inform the Punjab Police.

Bajwa made the claim during an interview with a private television channel. Following this, at the Chief Minister's direction, a Punjab Police team led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal visited Bajwa's Sector 8 residence and questioned him.