Violence is being instigated over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 13 lashed out at the Opposition and said 'violence is being instigated' following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Reacting strongly to the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the chief minister said that 'three Hindus were dragged out of their homes and killed'.

"Who are all these? These are the same Dalits, deprived and poor who are going to get the most benefit from this land," he added.

Adityanath said it is surprising that this is the 'same country in which lakhs of acres of land has been occupied in the name of Waqf'.

"They (occupiers) have no papers, no revenue records and ever since the (Waqf) Amendment Bill was passed and action is being taken, violence is being instigated for it," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said that the Centre was closely monitoring the violence in Murshidabad district and asked the state to keep a close watch on other sensitive areas while instituting adequate measures to ensure normalcy at the earliest.

Three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The chief minister also lashed out at the opposition for their alleged silence over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Adityanath said the BJP is committed to protect every Hindu and that is why the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted.

"If for some reason any Sikh, Hindu, Jain, Buddhist from Pakistan, Bangladesh comes to India after suffering from atrocities there, then he will get Indian citizenship," said Adityanath.

"It was opposed by the people of Congress and SP, who work to mislead.

These are the same parties, which snatch the rights of the exploited and deprived people at the ground level," he added.

Accusing the opposition of adopting propaganda, the chief minister while referring to a book written three years ago by Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Brij Lal said that he discussed two great Dalit warriors in his book.