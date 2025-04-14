Kukis oppose Meiteis' annual pilgrimage to Thangjing hill in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Kuki-Zo tribals are opposing a pilgrimage by Meiteis at the Thangjing hill, located in Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Meiteis go on a pilgrimage to a hilltop shrine of Ibudhou Thangjing, the “guardian of the mountains,” in April every year. But last week, six Kuki-Zo organisations asked them to refrain from entering Kuki-Zo areas by crossing the buffer zone.

In a joint statement, they had stated, “Unless and until a political settlement is reached by the Government of India for the Kuki-Zo community under the Constitution of India, no such friendly approach to the jurisdiction of Kuki-Zo land will be allowed for the Meitei community.”

Members from the Kuki-Zo community staged a demonstration at the Thangjing hill on Sunday, opposing the pilgrimage.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh appealed to the Kuki-Zo community to reconsider the decision.

“Kukis, Nagas, Muslims and Meiteis have been living together in Manipur since time immemorial. On behalf of the Congress party, I would like to appeal to our Kuki brothers to reconsider the decision,” Ibobi said while talking to the media on Monday.