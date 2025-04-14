WB school recruitment scam: SSC sends list of 'tainted', 'untainted' candidates to Bengal education department

KOLKATA: Amidst ongoing protests by sacked teachers of secondary and higher secondary schools, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has sent a list of 'tainted' and 'untainted' candidates to the state education department for cross-verification, a senior official said on Monday.

The list, dispatched on April 13, reportedly segregates candidates affected by the Supreme Court's April 3 order, which invalidated the appointments of around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff due to large-scale irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.

According to the official, the list categorises tainted candidates as those with discrepancies in their OMR sheets or those who allegedly secured jobs by jumping ranks through fraudulent means.

It also includes details of 'untainted' or deserving candidates who qualified purely on merit.

"The list is currently being cross-verified," the official said.