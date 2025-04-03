SC upholds Calcutta HC order invalidating 25,000 appointments made by Bengal School Selection Commission

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Calcutta High Court invalidating nearly 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff appointments made by the West Bengal School Selection Commission (SSC) in 2016, Live Law reported.

The bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar approved the finding of the High Court that the selection process was vitiated by fraud and was tainted beyond repair.

The court was considering the batch of petitions challenging the Calcutta High Court's order.

According to the news agency PTI, pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the employees, whose appointments have been annulled, are not needed to return their salaries and other emoluments.

The top court also ordered the state government to initiate a fresh selection process and complete it within three months.

It, however, made relaxation for the disabled employees on humanitarian grounds, saying they would remain in the job.

The bench fixed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the high court direction for a CBI probe for hearing on April 4.

On February 10, the top court reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI.)