Life returning to normal in violence-hit Murshidabad; nine arrested over clashes with police in Bhangor

KOLKATA: A day after clashes erupted between the police and supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) at Bhangor in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Kolkata police on Tuesday arrested nine people in connection with the violence.
The clashes occurred when the police stopped the ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act protest rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.
According to police sources, eight individuals were arrested from Uttar Cossipore and one was arrested from Chandaneswar. Authorities have stated that the “search is on to arrest others.”
The arrests followed an overnight search operation. Initially, three individuals were arrested during the night, with the remaining six being taken into custody “after conducting a search late at night.”
The arrested individuals face “multiple charges including vandalism of government property, spreading violence, and obstructing police work,” the police said.
According to police, five police personnel were injured in the clashes. An ISF worker also sustained injuries to his head in the lathi charging. The protesters allegedly set fire to a police van and five bikes.
In the wake of the recent incidents of violence, the police said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top leaders and Ministers have repeatedly been giving messages to maintain peace. They have also warned that no one will be spared if violence is spread."
Meanwhile, normalcy is slowly returning to the violence-hit Murshidabad where three people were killed after an anti-Waqf Act protest turned violent on Friday.
Personnel of the BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police and RAF have been deployed in large numbers in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj, where no new incident of violence was reported in the past 48 hours, according to police.
The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.
TMC MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman, said “many among those who left their homes have started returning and life is getting back to normal in all the violence-hit pockets. The state government is assisting the affected people.”
Rahman also said people should guard against heeding rumours to ensure that “we do not do anything to prevent normalcy from returning."
He also said the district administration is compiling a list of the affected people who will be provided with compensation for damage to their properties.
On Monday, a BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian, some of the worst-affected pockets the district, which witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend.
"A joint strategy has been chalked out with senior police officers to increase patrolling in the area. We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy," he said.