Life returning to normal in violence-hit Murshidabad; nine arrested over clashes with police in Bhangor

KOLKATA: A day after clashes erupted between the police and supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) at Bhangor in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Kolkata police on Tuesday arrested nine people in connection with the violence.

The clashes occurred when the police stopped the ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act protest rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

According to police sources, eight individuals were arrested from Uttar Cossipore and one was arrested from Chandaneswar. Authorities have stated that the “search is on to arrest others.”

The arrests followed an overnight search operation. Initially, three individuals were arrested during the night, with the remaining six being taken into custody “after conducting a search late at night.”

The arrested individuals face “multiple charges including vandalism of government property, spreading violence, and obstructing police work,” the police said.

According to police, five police personnel were injured in the clashes. An ISF worker also sustained injuries to his head in the lathi charging. The protesters allegedly set fire to a police van and five bikes.