Pune businessman found dead in Bihar; police investigation reveals kidnap, extortion attempts
PATNA: Pune-based businessman, Lakshman S Shinde was found dead in Bihar's Jehanabad district two days after he landed at the Patna airport for work-related reasons. The 50-year-old businessman had recently fallen prey to cyber fraud.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Jehanabad, Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed the recovery of Shinde's body on Monday. The deceased’s relatives ascertained the identity of the body.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the cyber fraud has called Shinde to 'strike a big business deal.' The scammer took Shinde to Hilsa in Nalanda district and held him captive in an attempt to extort money from him.
Police suspect that when Shinde refused to comply, the scammer killed him and dumped his body along the NH-33 between Jhunki and Mananpur villages under Ghosi police station limits in Jehanabad district.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ghosi, Sanjeev Kumar said that initially it was believed that the victim died in a road accident and his body was preserved in the mortuary at Sadar hospital.
On Tuesday, his family members found Shinde's phone to be switched off and became suspicious. Later, the family registered a missing person case with the Patna airport police and requested them to trace Shinde.
During investigation, it came to light that an unidentified body had been recovered in Jehanabad district. The family then identified the body as that of Shinde, who was missing since April 11.
SP, Jehanabad, said that the district police would assist the Patna police in the investigation. “A missing case has already been registered at Patna airport police station in connection with the incident,” he added.
A senior police officer posted at the state police headquarters said that a special team (SIT) has been formed to crack the case at the earliest. The SIT has picked up five suspects from Nalanda and Jehanabad districts for interrogation. A police team has also been dispatched to Nawada.
Nalanda, Nawada and Gaya have of late become hotspot of cybercrime in the state.