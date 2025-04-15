Pune businessman found dead in Bihar; police investigation reveals kidnap, extortion attempts

PATNA: Pune-based businessman, Lakshman S Shinde was found dead in Bihar's Jehanabad district two days after he landed at the Patna airport for work-related reasons. The 50-year-old businessman had recently fallen prey to cyber fraud.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jehanabad, Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed the recovery of Shinde's body on Monday. The deceased’s relatives ascertained the identity of the body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cyber fraud has called Shinde to 'strike a big business deal.' The scammer took Shinde to Hilsa in Nalanda district and held him captive in an attempt to extort money from him.

Police suspect that when Shinde refused to comply, the scammer killed him and dumped his body along the NH-33 between Jhunki and Mananpur villages under Ghosi police station limits in Jehanabad district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ghosi, Sanjeev Kumar said that initially it was believed that the victim died in a road accident and his body was preserved in the mortuary at Sadar hospital.