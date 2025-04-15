Punjab cops grill leader of opposition Bajwa over '50 bombs' remark, Congress leaders stage dharna

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Tuesday questioned senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Phase-7, Mohali, over his remark that '50 bombs' had reached the state. An FIR had earlier been registered against him in connection with the remark.

Alleging that it was a political vendetta by the AAP government, senior Congress leaders accompanied Bajwa to the police station and staged a dharna outside it.

The leaders included Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Speaker Rana KP Singh and former minister Brahm Mohindra.

Meanwhile, national leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were in regular touch with the state leadership and were closely monitoring the situation.

Before leaving for Mohali, the leaders gathered at the Punjab Congress Bhawan and held a meeting where they reaffirmed that what Bajwa had said in an interview was true and the party stood by him.

Warring cautioned the police officials right from the DGP Punjab, the SSP Mohali and the SHO to ensure that they do not succumb to the political pressure of the AAP and breach their brief. He said the Congress does not forget and will remember each and every official who has intimidated and persecuted party leaders and workers.

Warring said what Bajwa told a TV channel had already been reported. He gave a detailed list of grenade attacks reported from different parts of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi observed that CM Mann should have shown some grace and called up Bajwa and discussed the situation in the state with him.

He reminded the Chief Minister that he was no longer holding a “stage show” but was holding a responsible position of the Chief Minister. He warned that dark clouds were hovering over the horizon of Punjab and the time had come when everyone had to sit together. But, instead, the Chief Minister decided to slap an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that if CM Mann was so keen to register FIRs, why had he not ordered any inquiry so far over pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s revelations that he had financed the AAP campaign in 2017 and 2022.

Randhawa challenged CM Mann to reveal from where the grenades lobbed on various police stations and other places in Punjab had come.