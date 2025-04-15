SC extends protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Khedkar in cheating case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till April 21 the protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of Khedkar's counsel that her rejoinder to the reply filed the Delhi government has been filed, but it has not come on record.

The bench took note of the submissions and listed the matter for hearing on April 21 and asked the apex court registry to verify whether Khedkar's rejoinder is filed.

The bench, meanwhile, allowed the plea of her counsel that the protection from arrest granted her on January 15 in the case be extended till the next date of hearing.

On March 18, the top court orally told Khedkar that she cannot avail separate attempts to clear the test as an "able candidate" and a "disabled candidate".