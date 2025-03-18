UPSC cheating case: SC extends Puja Khedkar's interim protection from arrest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim protection for former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar until April 15. She is accused of forging documents to gain eligibility for the 2022 UPSC examination.

"No coercive action should be taken against her until the next hearing on April 15. Let the interim protection continue. We will list the matter for further hearing on April 15," stated a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The apex court also questioned why the Delhi Police had not completed its investigation, especially since Khedkar had stated in an affidavit that she was willing to cooperate.

“You must expedite this investigation," Justice Nagarathna told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the Delhi Police.