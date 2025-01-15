UPSC cheating case: SC grants interim relief to ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: In a significant relief to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, accused of forging documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 UPSC test, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that no coercive steps be taken against her until the next hearing on 14 February.

"No coercive steps be taken against the petitioner (Puja) till we hear the matter again, next on, 14 February," stated a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The court issued notices to the Delhi government and others after hearing Khedkar's plea.

Khedkar had approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Delhi High Court's rejection of her anticipatory bail plea on 23 December last year. The plea pertained to allegations of providing false information to secure reservation benefits in the competitive examination.

During Wednesday's hearing, senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, informed the bench that she had not been summoned for questioning by the police.

After hearing this, the bench noted, "Nothing has happened to her so far. No one has touched (her)."

The prosecution alleged that Khedkar fraudulently availed reservations meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and persons with benchmark disabilities to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Khedkar has vehemently denied the allegations and claimed innocence.