UPSC cheating case: SC to hear ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea on Jan 15

NEW DELHI: Former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's December 23 order, which rejected her anticipatory bail plea.
The case pertains to allegations of fraudulently availing reservation benefits to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.
According to the Supreme Court's causelist, a two-judge bench led by Justice B. V. Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is scheduled to hear Khedkar's appeal on Wednesday, January 15.
The prosecution alleges that Khedkar exploited reservations meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and persons with Benchmark Disabilities to secure her position in the competitive examination.
The FIR registered by the Delhi Police accuses her of committing fraud against the UPSC and society at large.
Khedkar has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting her innocence.
In her appeal, she argued that the charges are based solely on documentary evidence already in the possession of the prosecution. “Hence, no further custodial interrogation is required. Her detention is unnecessary, as the evidence is primarily documentary,” her appeal stated.
The Delhi High Court, in its December ruling, described the case as a "classic case of fraud with not only a constitutional body but the whole society and nation as a whole."
Khedkar has termed the HC's order "erroneous" in her plea.
Khedkar’s legal troubles began in July last year when the UPSC cancelled her candidature and barred her from future exams, accusing her of perpetrating fraud against the commission and the public. The charges against her include sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
In her appeal, Khedkar clarified her position, stating that she belongs to the Vanjari community, which is categorised as OBC, and has an OBC caste certificate issued by the Sub-Divisional Officer, Pathravi, Ahmednagar district.
From 2012 to 2017, she attempted the Civil Services Examination (CSE) five times as an OBC candidate. After the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, came into effect, she became eligible to appear as a PwBD candidate under categories (a) and (d) of Section 34(1) of the Act and appeared in the CSE under this category from 2018 onwards.
The former trainee officer also alleged harassment during her posting in Pune. She claimed that Suhas Divase, the District Collector of Pune, abused his position and authority to sexually harass her during her probationary period.
“That the Petitioner complained against the District Collector to the Chief Secretary. Meanwhile, Divase submitted a report to the Additional Chief Secretary regarding the Petitioner’s seating arrangements, use of a private vehicle, and recommended her transfer from Pune. This report was also circulated widely on social media, harming the goodwill of the Petitioner,” she stated in her appeal.
The appeal highlighted that Khedkar believes the accusations against her are unjust and driven by ulterior motives, seeking relief from the apex court.