UPSC cheating case: SC to hear ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea on Jan 15

NEW DELHI: Former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's December 23 order, which rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

The case pertains to allegations of fraudulently availing reservation benefits to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

According to the Supreme Court's causelist, a two-judge bench led by Justice B. V. Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is scheduled to hear Khedkar's appeal on Wednesday, January 15.

The prosecution alleges that Khedkar exploited reservations meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and persons with Benchmark Disabilities to secure her position in the competitive examination.

The FIR registered by the Delhi Police accuses her of committing fraud against the UPSC and society at large.

Khedkar has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting her innocence.

In her appeal, she argued that the charges are based solely on documentary evidence already in the possession of the prosecution. “Hence, no further custodial interrogation is required. Her detention is unnecessary, as the evidence is primarily documentary,” her appeal stated.

The Delhi High Court, in its December ruling, described the case as a "classic case of fraud with not only a constitutional body but the whole society and nation as a whole."

Khedkar has termed the HC's order "erroneous" in her plea.