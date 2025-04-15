SC quashes Allahabad HC bail order for accused in child trafficking case, slams UP government for laxity

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Allahabad high court order granting bail to three accused in child trafficking case and slammed both the high court and the Uttar Pradesh government for negligent approach.

The apex court in its order, also laid down a set of guidelines for all the States to ensure the prevention of child trafficking and offences arising from it, after noting that any laxity in implementing the directions would be taken seriously and treated as contempt of court

The top court issued the directions after hearing a plea filed by the mother of a child, who had moved the SC against the anticipatory bail granted by the Allahabad HC to one of the accused in a child trafficking case from Uttar Pradesh.

The case involved a stolen baby being delivered — by the accused — to a couple who were desirous of having a son.

"We want to convey a message to one and all, more particularly the parents across the country, that they should remain extremely vigilant and careful with their children.

A slight carelessness, negligence, or laxity on their part may prove to be extremely costly. The pain and agony which any parents may face when their child dies is different from the pain and agony they may experience when they lose their children to such gangs engaged in trafficking," the top court said in the ruling.