Security forces keep vigil in Murshidabad to prevent fresh violence

KOLKATA: Security forces kept a strict vigil to prevent any fresh episode of violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on April 15, officials said.

Personnel of the BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police and RAF have been deployed in large numbers in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj, where no new incident of violence was reported in the past 48 hours, they said.

The state police said the situation in riot-hit parts of Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.

Violent protests erupted on April 11 and April 12 in pockets of the district, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, following anger over the amended Waqf Act.

The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.