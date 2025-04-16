Army sets up helpline for soldiers post Murshidabad riots in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the SOS call from one of its own the Army not only dispatched a quick reaction team (QRT) to assist the soldier in Murshidabad but also established a helpline.

The sources in the Army said, "A serving soldier who was present at his house in Murshidabad gave a panic call to the nearby military establishment as his house was surrounded by the protestors."

"The action was taken in assistance with the local Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the army soldier's house was saved from getting looted."

The District administration was informed about the movement of the soldiers, and once the soldier's house was secured the QRT had moved out. The QRT took around 30 minutes to reach the soldier in Murshidabad, said the source.