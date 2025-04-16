Nation

Army sets up helpline for soldiers post Murshidabad riots in West Bengal

According to Army sources, a serving soldier stationed at his residence in Murshidabad made a panic call to a nearby military establishment when his house was surrounded by protestors.
Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF Eastern Command, during a visit to the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, April 14, 2025.
Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF Eastern Command, during a visit to the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, April 14, 2025.Photo | PTI
Mayank Singh
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the SOS call from one of its own the Army not only dispatched a quick reaction team (QRT) to assist the soldier in Murshidabad but also established a helpline.

The sources in the Army said, "A serving soldier who was present at his house in Murshidabad gave a panic call to the nearby military establishment as his house was surrounded by the protestors."

"The action was taken in assistance with the local Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the army soldier's house was saved from getting looted."

The District administration was informed about the movement of the soldiers, and once the soldier's house was secured the QRT had moved out. The QRT took around 30 minutes to reach the soldier in Murshidabad, said the source.

Security personnel stand guard in a violence-affected area, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, April 14, 2025.
Security personnel stand guard in a violence-affected area, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, April 14, 2025.Photo | PTI
Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF Eastern Command, during a visit to the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Monday, April 14, 2025.
Life returning to normal in violence-hit Murshidabad; nine arrested over clashes with police in Bhangor

Post the incident, a helpline for the soldiers has been set-up with the Corps of Military Police (CMP) Unit at the Nabagram cantonment. Nabagram, a relatively new cantonment, is the part of the Murshidabad District. The West Bengal government had released about 250 acres of land in 2014 for construction of the military station.

Violence has erupted in Murshidabad District over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

army
helpline
Murshidabad violence

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com