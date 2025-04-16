Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board serves notices to 400 'illegally' possessed properties

He has asked the concerned district collectors and the superintendents of police to cancel all such registrations that the Board cited as being done through fraudulent means.

“We have asked the collectors and the SPs to recover the illegally sold properties, cancel their registrations and resolve the issue exposed during the Board’s survey within 21 days. Any misuse and encroachment of Waqf properties will not be allowed," affirmed Raj.

Among those who were served notices were also people living on the Waqf properties leased out on rent, but they had not paid any amount for the past several years.

There will now be a fresh agreement regarding rent fixed on all Waqf properties in accordance with approved norms of the Board and the guidelines of the collector, said S A Farooqi, CEO, State Waqf Board.

Last week, a team from the Ministry of minority affairs was sent to Chhattisgarh to inspect the Waqf properties and their existing status on use, besides the questions, if any, related to dispute and encroachment. The team mostly looked into Waqf properties like graveyards, various Idgahs and dargahs.

The Board estimated that Chhattisgarh has Waqf properties worth over Rs 5000 crore.

“In Chhattisgarh, non-Muslims, including the tribal, had not donated any land under Waqf. The entire evaluation of the Waqf properties is being carried out, including those lying vacant or encroached. There are people with vested interests using the Waqf properties as their personal assets”, said Raj.