Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board serves notices to 400 'illegally' possessed properties

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has served notices to wrongdoers who have 'illegally taken possession of its properties through deceitful registrations and others have not paid the due rents for years'.
With the Waqf Amendment Act enforced and the recent survey by a 10-member team from the Centre on the Waqf properties in the state, the Board has staked a claim on its properties worth over Rs 500 crore and has served notices to over 400 people, including 78 persons in the capital, Raipur.
“Waqf properties cannot be sold or leased by anyone permanently. We found Waqf properties illegally registered through fictitious processes and ironically, those who sold such charitable endowment rooted in Islamic laws through registration couldn't be traced as their addresses are misleading in documents," Salim Raj, Chairman Waqf Board told TNIE.
"We have found registrations of Waqf properties of over Rs 500 crore, and the figure will rise further as our survey continues. The Board has served notices to over 400 people," he added.
He has asked the concerned district collectors and the superintendents of police to cancel all such registrations that the Board cited as being done through fraudulent means.
“We have asked the collectors and the SPs to recover the illegally sold properties, cancel their registrations and resolve the issue exposed during the Board’s survey within 21 days. Any misuse and encroachment of Waqf properties will not be allowed," affirmed Raj.
Among those who were served notices were also people living on the Waqf properties leased out on rent, but they had not paid any amount for the past several years.
There will now be a fresh agreement regarding rent fixed on all Waqf properties in accordance with approved norms of the Board and the guidelines of the collector, said S A Farooqi, CEO, State Waqf Board.
Last week, a team from the Ministry of minority affairs was sent to Chhattisgarh to inspect the Waqf properties and their existing status on use, besides the questions, if any, related to dispute and encroachment. The team mostly looked into Waqf properties like graveyards, various Idgahs and dargahs.
The Board estimated that Chhattisgarh has Waqf properties worth over Rs 5000 crore.
“In Chhattisgarh, non-Muslims, including the tribal, had not donated any land under Waqf. The entire evaluation of the Waqf properties is being carried out, including those lying vacant or encroached. There are people with vested interests using the Waqf properties as their personal assets”, said Raj.