CM Hemant Soren says will become voice of every poor in Jharkhand after his election as JMM chief

RANCHI: A day after being elected as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president, a post which was held by his father Shibu Soren, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a vow to become the voice of every poor, deprived and youth of the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren had been the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's chief for the past 38 years, while his son Hemant served the party as its executive president since 2015.

"It is a proud moment for me to get the opportunity to take forward the ideologies under which our mentor respected Shibu Soren ji had laid the foundation of JMM.

I humbly accept this responsibility and take a pledge that I will become the voice of every village, every poor, every deprived and every youth of Jharkhand," Hemnat Soren said in a post on X.