HC stays Punjab Congress leader Bajwa’s arrest till April 22, asks him not to make any public statement on case

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government not to arrest Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa till the next date of hearing on April 22 in connection with his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" statement. Bajwa has also been asked not to make any public statement with regard to the case.

Bajwa had moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him over his statement.

After the hearing, former advocate general of Punjab APS Deol, who is Bajwa's lawyer, said the court directed the state government not to arrest Bajwa till the next date of hearing. "The petition was taken up by the bench of justice Deepak Gupta, which while seeking a response from the Punjab government by April 22 ordered interim protection from arrest to him, till the next date of hearing, We have challenged the FIR and the state has been asked to respond to the plea on the maintainability of the sections. Bajwa has also been asked not to make a public statement with regard to the case," he said, adding that Bajwa cooperated with the police during his questioning.

Bajwa's plea stated, "The petitioner had become an eyesore on account of his consistent stand against the wrong policies as well as deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state of Punjab amid a spate of bomb explosions and lobbying of hand grenades on vital establishments."