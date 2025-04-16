Opposition alliance to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on April 17

PATNA: All eyes are set on Thursday’s crucial meeting of the opposition grand alliance to discuss seat-sharing among its six constituents for the upcoming assembly elections due later this year.

The meeting will be attended by senior leaders of RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, and VIP.

Thursday’s meeting is also expected to deliberate upon the declaration of the Chief Ministerial face of the opposition vis-à-vis NDA’s Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has himself declared as the CM face of the opposition, while Congress is in favour of deciding the CM candidate after the assembly election results.

Former Bihar minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has already said that his party would contest the assembly election under Tejashwi’s leadership and also reiterated that he would remain in the GA.

“Even if we get less number of seats, we will fight the elections as part of the grand alliance,” he added.

However, the focus will be on former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) which snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, alleging that his party was being ignored by the NDA leadership.

RLJP was not offered any seats in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, his nephew Chirag Paswan led LJP (RV), was allotted five seats. There is a buzz in political circles that RLJP may join hands with the grand alliance.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad had attended the ‘dahi-chura’ feast hosted by Paras, indicating the former’s soft stance towards Paras, the younger brother of former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan.