ED serves eviction notice to National Herald building in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served an eviction notice on the National Herald property situated in the Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow.

The property, which used to have the offices of National Herald, is valued at an estimated Rs 64 crore. The notice was served by Deputy Director Navneet Rana of ED's Unit-1, headquartered in New Delhi, as part of the proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The notice prohibits any sale or transfer of the property. It is a part of a crackdown by the ED to take possession of AJL's properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow—collectively valued at Rs 661 crore—along with AJL shares worth Rs 90.2 crore.

As per the sources, the notice was pasted on the main gate of the building, called Nehru Manzil, on April 9.

The notice has been served under Section 5(1) of PMLA. The sources claimed that the notice said that since the property was acquired through illegal means, it would be sealed.