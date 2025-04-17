India, China may resume direct flights; Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to begin soon

NEW DELHI: Direct flights between India and China may resume soon as both countries are actively working on the necessary technical arrangements to restart the operations.
“At a broad level, both countries have agreed in principle to resume flight operations,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters. “The technical teams on both sides are looking into the specific arrangements needed for flight services to resume,” he added.
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation and its Chinese counterpart have already held discussions and are working on updating the operational framework. Direct flights between the two countries had been suspended since early 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Before the suspension, several airlines operated dozens of flights weekly, connecting major Indian and Chinese cities. In January this year, India and China agreed in principle to resume these flights. However, some unresolved issues remain. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam earlier this week said the talks were still at a preliminary stage and no specific timeline for resumption had been decided.
Meanwhile, China is actively encouraging Indian travellers to visit the country. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong recently announced that over 85,000 visas had been issued to Indian citizens between January 1 and April 9, 2025. “Welcome more Indian friends to visit China and experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China,” Xu posted on X.
Both sides are also working on the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which was suspended since 2020. Jaiswal confirmed the government may soon issue a public notice, hinting at its likely revival. “There is a possibility of the Yatra resuming soon,” he said.
The resumption of the pilgrimage is seen as one of several confidence-building measures discussed after India and China reached a disengagement agreement in October 2024.
The understanding paved the way for high-level talks, including a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia.
The leaders' meeting revived bilateral mechanisms focused on border issues, including the Special Representatives dialogue. Talks held in Beijing last December included discussions on restarting the Kailash Yatra, border trade, and cooperation on transboundary rivers—key steps toward easing tensions and normalising relations.