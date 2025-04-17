India, China may resume direct flights; Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to begin soon

NEW DELHI: Direct flights between India and China may resume soon as both countries are actively working on the necessary technical arrangements to restart the operations.

“At a broad level, both countries have agreed in principle to resume flight operations,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters. “The technical teams on both sides are looking into the specific arrangements needed for flight services to resume,” he added.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation and its Chinese counterpart have already held discussions and are working on updating the operational framework. Direct flights between the two countries had been suspended since early 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Before the suspension, several airlines operated dozens of flights weekly, connecting major Indian and Chinese cities. In January this year, India and China agreed in principle to resume these flights. However, some unresolved issues remain. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam earlier this week said the talks were still at a preliminary stage and no specific timeline for resumption had been decided.