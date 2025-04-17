Meerut man's snakebite death turns out to be murder by wife, her lover

MEERUT: A man was killed allegedly by his wife and her lover who later placed a venomous snake near his body to cover the crime, police said on Thursday.

The post-mortem report blew the lid off their plot as it showed that the man had been strangled.

The woman, Ravita (30), and her lover Amardeep (20), who was a friend of her husband, have been arrested, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Kumar Patel said the incident took place in Akbarpur Sadat village under the Behsuma police station area.

"Amit Kashyap (30), alias Mickey, was found dead at his home on Sunday morning. A venomous snake was found near his bed, leading to the assumption that he had died of a snakebite," Patel told PTI.

However, the post-mortem report stated that he died due to asphyxiation, he said.