SC directs States, UTs to implement protocol ensuring immediate help for road accident victims

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed States and Union Territories to develop a mechanism for a swift response to road accident victims.

The court observed that the road accident victims is on the rise and passed the necessary directions after being concerned about how the victims did not get immediate help.

Granting six months time to states and UTs, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said they must work on having swift response protocols in every state at the grassroots level for road accident victims.

The order of the SC came on an application filed by advocate Kishan Chand Jain, who requested the SC to direct that a protocol should be in place for road accident victims. The lead petitioner in the case, S Rajaseekaran, sought appropriate directions to the Union for prompt medical care to road accident victims.

Clarifying on the issue of working hours of drivers, the court directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convene meetings of the departments concerned of States and UTs.

Earlier in a hearing, the Supreme Court slammed the Centre for not complying with its earlier order and delaying in formulating a scheme for cashless medical treatment to motor accident victims.