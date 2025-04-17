Trump tariffs threaten survival of centuries-old Kashmiri carpet industry

SRINAGAR: Mohammad Yousuf Dar and his wife, Shameema, sit cross-legged before their loom, deftly tying consecutive knots to create the floral patterns of the famed Kashmiri carpets that are now threatened by the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs.

Genuine hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets are typically made from pure silk, and sometimes pure wool, which is more challenging.

Generations of artisans have for centuries handed down the craft to ensure its survival, and while the carpets are sold for quite a sum, most craftspeople can barely make ends meet.

"I just help my husband so that we have a modicum of decent income to run our household," Shameema, 43, said as she and Mohamad rhythmically plucked at the colorful silk threads in their dimly lit workshop in Kashmir's main city, Srinagar.

They periodically glance at a yellowed scrap of paper, known as Taleem, or instructions, showcasing the pattern they are working on in an ancient shorthand of symbols and numbers and a cryptic color map.

Both learned the craft at the ages of 9 and 10, respectively.

The industry has survived decades of conflict over the disputed region between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan and withstood the fickleness of fashion to stay in demand, adorning mansions and museums alike.

However, Kashmiri traders say that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on American imports can deal a hard blow to an already threatened business that is vying to survive amid mass-produced carpets, which are less costly, and artisans abandoning the industry.

Although the tariffs were primarily aimed at major exporters like China, they've inadvertently ensnared traditional handicraft industries from regions like Kashmir, which depend on US and European markets for survival. Carpet exports from India to the US alone are valued at approximately $1.2 billion, out of a total global export value of $2 billion, according to official data.