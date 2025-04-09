Impact of Trump's tariffs not yet known; India engaged with US to seal trade pact: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs is not yet known and New Delhi's strategy to deal with the situation is to firm up a bilateral trade pact with Washington by fall of this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In first detailed response to the US policy on tariff, Jaishankar said India is perhaps the only country to reach an understanding with Washington to seal a trade deal after Trump assumed the presidency for the second time.

The external affairs minister's comments came hours after Trump's sweeping tariffs against around five countries including India came into force triggering massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

India is among the countries that have adopted a cautious approach in reacting to potentially seismic action, saying it is engaged with the Trump administration on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

"I don't think it's possible to speak about what would be the impact, because we don't know. What is our strategy? I think that's pretty clear," Jaishankar said at News 18 Rising Bharat Summit.

"We decided that we will engage the Trump administration early on this set of issues and we were very open with them, very constructive with them as they were with us, and what we agreed to do was to try to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement by fall of this year," he said.