India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh exports as Dhaka warms to China

The Indian government has terminated a trans-shipment facility that allowed Bangladesh to export cargo to third countries via Indian land customs stations, according to an official circular.

The facility, introduced in June 2020, had facilitated smoother trade flows for Bangladesh's exports to countries such as Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.

"It has been decided to rescind...circular...dated June 29, 2020, as amended with immediate effect. Cargo already entered into India may be allowed to exit the Indian territory as per the procedure given in that circular," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' circular, dated April 8, said.

The move, which effectively halts access to Indian ports and airports for such shipments, comes at a time when the United States has imposed sweeping tariffs on several countries, including India and Bangladesh.

Notably, Indian exporters, particularly in the apparel sector, had previously urged the government to withdraw the facility, citing competitive concerns.

However, The decision also closely follows controversial remarks by the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus during his recent visit to China from March 26 to 29.

Yunus had urged China to extend its economic influence to Bangladesh, describing the landlocked nature of India’s northeastern states as an "opportunity" for Beijing. He had remarked that India's seven northeastern states were a "landlocked region with no access to the ocean."

Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean in the region," Yunus said this could be a huge opportunity and could be an extension of the Chinese economy.