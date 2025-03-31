'Seven states of India are landlocked', Yunus says 'Bangladesh only guardian of ocean'

NEW DELHI: Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, during his visit to China that ended on March 28 said that Bangladesh is the “only guardian” of the ocean, while highlighting the landlocked status of the seven northestern states of India.

“The seven states of eastern India—the seven sisters—are landlocked. They have no access to the ocean. We are the only guardians of the ocean,” he said.

Yunus further discussed potential economic collaboration with China, suggesting opportunities for joint production and trade. “Nepal has hydropower, Bhutan has hydropower, we can bring them to our purpose. You can produce in Bangladesh and sell in China,” he added, underscoring regional cooperation.

The Indian government has yet to respond to Yunus' statement, which comes amid ongoing political tensions between Bangladesh and India following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government last year. Yunus had initially requested a visit to India before traveling to China, but his press secretary later claimed that the request was not favorably received by New Delhi.

During his visit to China, Yunus oversaw the signing of nine bilateral agreements between Bangladesh and China, covering areas such as economic and technical cooperation, infrastructure development, media, culture, and healthcare. He also secured commitments from Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider lowering interest rates on Chinese loans and to increase Chinese investments in Bangladesh.

Yunus' visit and statements come in the wake of significant political changes in Bangladesh. In 2024, mass protests led to the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, triggered by a controversial public sector job quota system. The protests, largely led by students, escalated, and in August 2024, Hasina resigned and fled to India via military helicopter, marking the end of her 15-year tenure. Following her departure, an interim government led by Yunus was formed.