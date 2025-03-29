China backs Bangladesh with USD 2.1 billion in investments amid strategic concerns over Teesta project

NEW DELHI: Amid an evolving economic partnership, China has committed USD 2.1 billion in loans, investments, and grants to Bangladesh, with the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) standing as a focal point in the bilateral relationship.

During the ongoing visit of Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus to Beijing, both countries discussed China’s potential involvement in the ambitious project aimed at managing the Teesta River. The river, which flows through both Bangladesh and India, is of critical importance for water resources and agricultural irrigation, making the project highly strategic as well.

The Teesta project, which envisions building a large reservoir, deepening the riverbed, constructing embankment roads, and developing satellite cities along its banks, has stirred regional tensions, particularly with India. While China expressed its readiness to assist Bangladesh with financing and expertise, India raised concerns over Chinese involvement in the project.