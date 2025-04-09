China hits back at US with 84 per cent retaliatory tariff, Trump calls on companies to relocate to Washington

China has raised retaliatory tariffs to 84 per cent on all goods coming from the US, in an additional countermeasure to President Donald Trump's tariffs of 104 per cent on Chinese exports.

"Additional tariff rates... will rise from 34 percent to 84 percent", effective from 12:01 pm on Thursday, the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement.

Last week, China had said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all US goods.

"The tariff escalation against China by the United States simply piles mistakes on top of mistakes (and) severely infringes on China's legitimate rights and interests," the ministry said.

Washington's moves "severely damage the multilateral rules-based trade system", it added.

In a separate statement, Beijing's commerce ministry said it would blacklist six American artificial intelligence firms, including Shield AI and Sierra Nevada Corp.

Trump did not immediately react to the Chinese counterattack but he called on companies to start relocating to the United States to avoid tariffs.

"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing," the US president said on his Truth Social platform.

He urged: "DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!"