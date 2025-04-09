Trump disrupts global economic order even though the US is dominant

Despite high trade deficits, the US economy is strong

Trump and his advisers point to America's lopsided trade numbers—year after year of huge deficits—as proof of foreigners' perfidy. He's seeking to restore justice and millions of long-gone US factory jobs by taxing imports at rates not seen in America since the days of the horse and buggy.

"They've taken so much of our wealth away from us," the president declared last week at a White House Rose Garden ceremony to celebrate the tariffs announcement. "We're not going to let that happen. We truly can be very wealthy. We can be so much wealthier than any country.''

But the US is already the wealthiest major economy in the world. And the International Monetary Fund in January forecast that the United States would outgrow every other major advanced economy this year.

China and India did grow faster than the United States over the past decade, but their living standards still don't come close to those in the US.

Manufacturing in the US has been fading for decades. There is widespread agreement that many American manufacturers couldn't compete with an influx of cheap imports after China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Factories closed, workers were laid off and heartland communities withered.

Four years later, nearly 3 million manufacturing jobs had been lost, though robots and other forms of automation probably did at least as much to reduce factory jobs as the "China shock.''

Tariffs are Trump's all-purpose weapon

To turn around this long decline, Trump has repeatedly unsheathed the tariffs that are his weapon of choice. Since returning to the White House in January, he's plastered 25% taxes on foreign cars, steel and aluminum. He's hit Chinese imports with 20% levies, on top of hefty tariffs he imposed on China during his first term.

On Wednesday, he blasted his big bazooka: 10% "baseline'' tariffs on just about everybody and "reciprocal'' tariffs on everyone else that the Trump team identified as bad actors, including tiny Lesotho (a 50% import tax) and China (34% before adding earlier levies).

Trump views tariffs as an all-purpose economic fix that will protect American industries, encourage companies to open factories in America, raise money for the US Treasury and give him leverage to bend other countries to his will, even on issues that have nothing to do with trade, such as drug trafficking and immigration.

The president also sees a smoking gun: The United States has bought more from other countries than it has sold them every year for the past half-century. In 2024, the US trade deficit in goods and services came to a whopping $918 billion, the second-highest amount on record.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro calls America's trade deficits "the sum of all cheating'' by other countries.

However, economists say trade deficits aren't a sign of national weakness. The US economy has nearly quadrupled in size, adjusted for inflation, during that half-century of trade deficits.

"There is no reason to think that a bigger trade deficit means lower growth," said former IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics and an economist at the University of California, Berkeley. "In fact, the opposite is closer to the truth in many countries."

A trade deficit, Obstfeld said, does not mean a country is losing through trade or being "ripped off."