Tejashwi named GA coordination committee chief

PATNA: The first crucial meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections slated for later this year concluded with the setting up of a coordination committee for its alliance partners helmed by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

During an interaction with the press, AICC Bihar In-charge Krishna Allavaru exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge as the voice of the people of Bihar and fight the elections with a better understanding among coalition partners. The coordination committee will formulate the common election manifesto as well as the joint election campaign and ensure coordination among workers at various levels.

He further revealed that the INDI alliance plans to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on various burning issues plaguing the state.

“We will not divert from the real issues,” he said, adding that special focus would be laid on addressing problems like migration, poverty, unemployment and inflation.