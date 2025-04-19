BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty bats for President's rule in state

KOLKATA: BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty created another controversy after he called for the imposition of the President’s Rule in West Bengal in the wake of deadly violence in Murshidabad. He also claimed that the military should be deployed in the state.

He also criticised the Bengal Police and said, “Whenever there’s a riot or disturbance, they just bring a chair, sit down, and watch like it’s a performance. And once it’s over, they pack up their chairs and go home. That’s their job. Eyes closed, everything ignored.”

Mithun, also claimed that if chief minister Mamata Banerjee really wanted to, do them she can do it earlier .But until now, she hasn’t even said anything. Anyway, that’s a different matter. In Bengal right now, Sanatani people, Christians, Sikhs—all our brothers—they are not going to vote for this party. Their time is over now, so you have to keep their vote bank happy. That’s why no matter what wrong is done, nothing will be said against them.”

Mithun said “I believe the Waqf Bill is just an excuse. It was used as a cover the real agenda lies elsewhere, and that’s why the riots happened. Now, who’s behind it? Madam (Mamata Banerjee) keeps saying she won’t allow the land to be taken, she won’t let this happen why does she keep making such statements? I don’t know if she considers herself above the President. But she’s not, right? She’s just the CM.”

On Friday, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Bose had visited Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.