Ahead of Modi-Vance meet, Congress asks if PM will raise manner of Indians' deportation from US

With US Vice President JD Vance set to arrive in India on Monday, the Congress has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confront Washington over the troubling manner of deportation of Indian citizens and the erosion of multilateralism anchored in the WTO.

The opposition party also urged Modi to flag India’s concerns over America’s past withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, questioning whether these critical issues would be raised during the high-level talks.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked in a post on X if the prime minister would convey India's concerns over the manner in which Indian citizens were being deported and Indian students made to live in an atmosphere of fear in the US after their parents spent their life savings to support their education in America.

Will the prime minister convey India's concern over the "complete destruction" of the multilateral rules-based trading system anchored in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), from which India has gained greatly, he asked.

Ramesh further questioned if Modi would convey India's concern over the US' withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement, "which is so very essential for managing global warming that threatens the livelihoods of crores of our people."

Will the prime minister convey India's concern over the US' withdrawal from the WHO, which plays an important role in global public health research and management, Ramesh further asked.

He also asked if Modi would convey India's determination to ensure that any further bilateral trade liberalisation did not adversely impact Indian farmers, industry, and MSMEs.