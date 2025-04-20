‘Talk about work’: Eknath Shinde brushes off Scribe's query on Uddhav-Raj patch-up buzz

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde got irked when a mediaperson sought his reaction on the speculation of reconciliation between estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, and asked the reporter to instead talk about government's work.

While Shinde was at his native Dare village in Satara district on Saturday, a reporter from TV Marathi asked for his reaction on the buzz of rapprochement between Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

Shinde got irritated and brushed off the reporter's boom.

"Talk about work," said the Shiv Sena leader, who is not known to get irked in public.

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar -- recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday -- that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.