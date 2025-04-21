After Thackeray cousin reunion talks, Sena (UBT) and MNS cadres await the right moment to react

MUMBAI: Following the positive responses from both Thackeray cousins regarding their reunion, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS have decided to keep their cards close to their chest and wait for the right moment to react.

Raj Thackeray, currently abroad, instructed his party leaders and workers to refrain from commenting on the Thackeray cousin reunion speculation and developments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray also stated that, as both party leaders have spoken on the matter, it would be inappropriate for him to comment. He added that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would make further statements and, as a party cadre, he would refrain from commenting.

In its editorial on Monday, Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece Saamana said the two leaders (Uddhav and Raj) should take steps in the state's interest, adding, "If nectar comes out of poison, Maharashtra needs it."

"If life is spent in arguments and fights, the future generations of Maharashtra will not forgive them. This strange and poisonous period is ongoing, in which the Marathi people of Maharashtra should learn a lesson and guard every step. If nectar comes out of poison, Maharashtra needs it," the Saamana editorial read.