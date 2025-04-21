Speculation mounts over possible Pawar family reunion in Maharashtra amid Thackeray talks

MUMBAI: Following speculation about a possible reunion of the Thackeray cousins, talk has now turned to a potential political reunion within the influential Pawar family. This comes after NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar held a closed-door meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune.

Pawar Sr., the founder-chairman of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, organised the meeting, which was attended by Ajit and other stakeholders. Sources revealed that after the metting of Vasantdada Sugar Institute stakeholders’, both Sharad and Ajit held a private meeting in Pune.

"The meeting lasted for over two hours. Apart from the two Pawars, only a handful of their closest confidants were present. This marks the third such meeting outside of formal functions. Something seems to be brewing, but we do not know exactly what is unfolding between the two leaders," said a senior NCP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"If they decide to come together, it will be welcomed, as Maharashtra has already witnessed a family reunion," the NCP leader added.