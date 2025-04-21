Speculation mounts over possible Pawar family reunion in Maharashtra amid Thackeray talks

MUMBAI: Following speculation about a possible reunion of the Thackeray cousins, talk has now turned to a potential political reunion within the influential Pawar family. This comes after NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar held a closed-door meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune.
Pawar Sr., the founder-chairman of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, organised the meeting, which was attended by Ajit and other stakeholders. Sources revealed that after the metting of Vasantdada Sugar Institute stakeholders’, both Sharad and Ajit held a private meeting in Pune.
"The meeting lasted for over two hours. Apart from the two Pawars, only a handful of their closest confidants were present. This marks the third such meeting outside of formal functions. Something seems to be brewing, but we do not know exactly what is unfolding between the two leaders," said a senior NCP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"If they decide to come together, it will be welcomed, as Maharashtra has already witnessed a family reunion," the NCP leader added.
However, Ajit quickly dismissed the notion of a political reunion within the Pawar family. He clarified that the meeting was purely a family matter.
"We met as a family. My uncle Sharad Pawar attended my younger son’s engagement; it’s a family function, and everyone from the Pawar family is expected to attend. What’s wrong with that? The elections are over, and there are issues beyond politics. We have our internal matters to address, which we need to resolve together. We are currently working to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture and other sectors," Ajit said.
Sources also indicated that business figures close to the Pawar family are making efforts to align the two leaders for the greater good of the state.
"While Ajit Pawar is open to it, Sharad Pawar has consistently refused to align with the BJP as long as he is alive. He maintains that he will not compromise with a party that has a communal ideology. We are working to break the ice, but it remains to be seen how this unfolds," a source said, requesting anonymity.