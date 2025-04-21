For some, religious identities are staple to forward hateful politics: Former CEC Quraishi slams Nishikant Dubey

Meanwhile, IAS K Mahesh, who is the honourary president of Delhi Administration Officers Academic Forum, backed Quraishi and said he was a phenomenon as both the election commissioner and the chief election commissioner.

"He held these great assignments with aplomb and distinction and greatly enriched the institution of the Election Commission by introducing a series of reforms.

For example, he established a voters' education division, expenditure control division and he also founded the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management," Mahesh said.

Quraishi has held other assignments as a member of the Haryana cadre with great distinction and India is proud to have an IAS officer like him, he said.

"This has been acknowledged by Dr Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has the best pedigree in India being the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari (first Indian governor general) from his father's and mother's side respectively.

"Mr.Gopalkrishna Gandhi said of Dr. Quraishi that he was 'one of the most remarkable CECs that we have ever had or are likely to have'," Mahesh recalled.

After causing an uproar with his remarks against the Chief Justice of India, BJP MP Dubey on Sunday had fired a salvo at Quraishi, saying he was not an election commissioner but a "Muslim commissioner", after the latter criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a "sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands".

Quraishi was the Chief Election Commissioner of India from July 2010 to June 2012.

Dubey's religion barb at the former CEC came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, blaming him for "religious wars" in India, forced the BJP to reject his criticism and distance itself from the controversial remarks.

Quraishi had said on X on April 17, "Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I'm sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well."