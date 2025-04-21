India's Got Latent remarks row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's passport plea on April 28

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's plea for the return of his passport on April 28 in the case relating to his controversial remarks on parents and sex during comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Following the apex court's directions, Allahbadia has surrendered his passport with the Thane police station.

While extending the interim protection to Allahbadia, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, noted in its order that the petitioner (Ranveer Allahbadia) has been cooperating with the probe agency.

The court suggested that the petitioner file a writ petition. "The relief you are seeking can be more effectively granted in a writ petition," Justice Kant opined.

The court also added that the report of the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta with regard to whether the investigation against the petitioner was complete or not is awaited, adding that he was no longer required for further investigation.