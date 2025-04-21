India's Got Latent remarks row: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's passport plea on April 28

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's plea for the return of his passport on April 28 in the case relating to his controversial remarks on parents and sex during comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.
Following the apex court's directions, Allahbadia has surrendered his passport with the Thane police station.
While extending the interim protection to Allahbadia, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, noted in its order that the petitioner (Ranveer Allahbadia) has been cooperating with the probe agency.
The court suggested that the petitioner file a writ petition. "The relief you are seeking can be more effectively granted in a writ petition," Justice Kant opined.
The court also added that the report of the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta with regard to whether the investigation against the petitioner was complete or not is awaited, adding that he was no longer required for further investigation.
During the course of the hearing, lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, for Allahbadia, said that the state was to inform whether the investigation is complete for the release of the passport.
Hearing this, the court fixed the matter for further hearing to next Monday.
Earlier on February 18, the Supreme Court directed no coercive action against Allahbadia for his alleged obscene remarks made on a YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.
This order was subsequently extended twice till today.
The apex court had earlier in its March 3 order asked Allahbadia to resume his show but cautioning him that the show must be of with standards of 'decency & morality', and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.
The top court allowed his plea to resume his show, after considering the pleading of Allahabadia that the podcast was his primary source of income, supporting nearly 280 employees.
The petitioner (Allahabadia) claimed that he had allegedly received many death threats. First in Maharashtra, then Assam, and Jaipur- along with a reward announced against him. The offence falls under the old Section 153-A (promoting hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).