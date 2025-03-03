SC allows YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to resume his show with 'decency and morality'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed social media influencer and YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to resume his show, cautioning that it must adhere to standards of "decency and morality."
A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, passed the order on Allahabadia's plea on Monday.
Strictly instructing Allahabadia that his show should be of "decency and morality," the top court asked him to ensure that it is suitable for all age groups.
However, it refused his plea to travel abroad for now, stating that permission can only be granted after he joins the probe in the case.
In a major relief to Allahabadia, the Supreme Court on February 18 directed that no coercive action be taken against him for alleged obscene remarks on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, while also reprimanding him for his indecent comments.
He faced scrutiny for alleged obscene remarks about parents and sex in the YouTube show.
During the hearing, advocate Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahabadia, stated that the plea was for clubbing FIRs. He informed the court that Allahabadia had received multiple death threats - first in Maharashtra, then Assam, and now Jaipur - along with a reward announced against him. The offence falls under the old Section 153-A (promoting hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
To this, Justice Kant slammed him and asked, "What are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity? If this is not obscenity in this country, then what is it? See the language you are using! Have you got a license to speak all kinds of languages? This type of condemnable behaviour... it's not just a question of an individual's morality. He is insulting his parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program," the bench of the top court observed.
Questioning Allahabadia’s conduct, the judge observed, "Somebody thinks that because I have become popular, I can say anything and take the entire society for granted... you tell us anyone in the world who would like such words!"
Criticising him for using derogatory language, the court asked, "Can you seek cheap publicity by using abusive language?"
"The words you have chosen - parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed, the entire society will feel ashamed. This is a perverted mindset. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have a judicial system bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take its course," the court stated while condemning his remarks.
Opining that this court was not supporting this kind of language, the SC said, what embarrassment he has caused to parents.
On Friday, February 14, Allahabadia approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to club multiple FIRs filed against him in various states over his controversial and allegedly obscene comments.
Chandrachud earlier pleaded that it was a petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution seeking a direction to club the First Information Report (FIRs) registered against Allahabadia in various states; including Maharashtra and Assam.
Allahabadia also sought anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by the Guwahati police, who have already issued summons to him.