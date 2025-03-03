SC allows YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to resume his show with 'decency and morality'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed social media influencer and YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to resume his show, cautioning that it must adhere to standards of "decency and morality."

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, passed the order on Allahabadia's plea on Monday.

Strictly instructing Allahabadia that his show should be of "decency and morality," the top court asked him to ensure that it is suitable for all age groups.

However, it refused his plea to travel abroad for now, stating that permission can only be granted after he joins the probe in the case.

In a major relief to Allahabadia, the Supreme Court on February 18 directed that no coercive action be taken against him for alleged obscene remarks on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, while also reprimanding him for his indecent comments.

He faced scrutiny for alleged obscene remarks about parents and sex in the YouTube show.

During the hearing, advocate Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahabadia, stated that the plea was for clubbing FIRs. He informed the court that Allahabadia had received multiple death threats - first in Maharashtra, then Assam, and now Jaipur - along with a reward announced against him. The offence falls under the old Section 153-A (promoting hatred) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).