Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court to club FIRs over 'India’s Got Latent' remark

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has moved the Supreme Court, seeking to club multiple FIRs filed against him in various states over his obscene remarks made during his guest appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Abhinav Chandrachud, lawyer representing Allahabadia said that a petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution seeking a direction to club the First Information Report (FIRs) registered against the Youtuber in various states; including Maharashtra and Assam.

The petition requested an early hearing, which was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. However, the CJI declined to grant an immediate hearing, stating that a date had already been assigned for the case.

The CJI did not say on which date, the matter would bee taken up for hearing. He also said that the court did not allow any oral mentionings.

Allahabadia also sought anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by the Guwahati police, who have already issued summons to him.