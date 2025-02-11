Trouble mounts for Allahabadia, and others; NCW issues summons, WCD minister seeks report

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remarks, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued summons to the podcaster, comedian Samay Raina, and others.

The move came as Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Annapurna Devi said she had sought a report from the NCW on the controversial issue.

There was more trouble for Allahbadia, who is popularly known as Beerbiceps. The Maharashtra police filed a case against him and others, including the guests who attended the show.

This came a day after Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and over 1 crore YouTube subscribers.