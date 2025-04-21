Jharkhand: Seven villagers booked for socially boycotting murder accused

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against seven people in Tarvan village in Jharkhand's Koderma for allegedly socially boycotting a murder accused in order to convey a strong message to the society, despite the fact that they were granted bail by the court. The village Panchayat in Tarvan village on March 23, had decided to punish the three accused persons and issued an order to boycott them socially.

The story, ‘Murder Accused out on bail face social boycott’, was carried prominently by ‘The New Indian Express’ in its March 26 edition.

In her FIR, Yashoda Devi, one of the accused persons in the dual-murder case, alleged that the village leadership denied their family the access to public places, including temples and schools in the village. The village Panchayat has also boycotted them socially for a period of 25 years, she alleged.

“Our children are prevented from attending school, and we're unable to live with dignity. The situation is affecting our mental health severely, prompting us to commit suicide," stated the complaint filed by Yashoda Devi. Not only that, the villagers on April 13, have also issued a dictat to drive them away from the village, she added.

The seven accused persons named in the FIR lodged on April 16 at Jainagar Police Staton include, Jainagar Pramukh Anju Devi, Kakarcholi Mukhiya Raj Kumar Yadav, besides Indradev Yadav, Ramashish Yadav, Ramashankar Yadav, Brahmdev Yadav, and Jagannath Yadav.